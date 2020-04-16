Covid-19 Factoid: US has more coronavirus cases than the next four combined

The global tally of infections has now breached the two-million mark. Of the total confirmed cases, a little over half a million have recovered. The United States still has the highest number both for confirmed cases and deaths due to Covid-19. India’s tally of confirmed cases is about to reach 12,000, and fatalities stand at 394.

Here are a few data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation:

1. Cases in US exceed 600,000, more than those in the next four countries combined

Exponential growth in new cases since late March has pushed the US’ tally of infections to over 600,000. This is more than the combined total of confirmed cases in Italy, Spain, France, and Germany – the next four most affected countries. The number of cases in New York state alone is more than 200,000, which is higher than the individual total for any of the next four worst-affected countries.

2. No respite for yet

is witnessing a worrying trend – more than 2,000 new cases each for three days straight.

There has been a sharp spike in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in that country since the beginning of this month. At present, it has 24,490 confirmed cases, and fatalities stand at 198.

3. The Covid-19 crisis in the US is turning out to be most fatal

Of all closed Covid-19 cases with an outcome globally, a little over 20 per cent have resulted in deaths, and the rest in recovery. Among the top five countries with most number of confirmed cases, this metric is the highest in the US, where more than 40 per cent of all closed cases are on account of deaths. While in Germany the proportion of deaths in total cases is the least, in India it is 23 per cent.

4. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Rajasthan have seen a sharp uptick in new cases

Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan have seen a sharp rise in five-day average of daily new cases. These are also among the four states with the highest number of confirmed cases in India. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala have reported a small drop in average daily new cases.