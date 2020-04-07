Covid-19: Netanyahu, Putin agree on movement, coordination of med supplies

Israeli Prime Minister and Russian President agreed to coordinate efforts to curb the outbreak of the novel during a phone call, the prime minister's office said.

Addressing the nation on his government's efforts against COVID-19 on Monday, Netanyahu said he and Putin agreed to cooperate in the purchase of medical equipment, as Israel suffers a short supply of testing kits for and respirators, reported Xinhua news agency.

"They also agreed to enable movement between Russia and Israel so that citizens of the two countries will be able to return home," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Israel is currently in lockdown with 8,904 people diagnosed with the and 57 fatalities, according to the health ministry's latest figures.