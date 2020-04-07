Covid-19: Netanyahu, Putin agree on movement, coordination of med supplies

-
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to coordinate efforts to curb the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a phone call, the prime minister's office said.
Addressing the nation on his government's efforts against COVID-19 on Monday, Netanyahu said he and Putin agreed to cooperate in the purchase of medical equipment, as Israel suffers a short supply of testing kits for coronavirus and respirators, reported Xinhua news agency.
"They also agreed to enable movement between Russia and Israel so that citizens of the two countries will be able to return home," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
Israel is currently in lockdown with 8,904 people diagnosed with the coronavirus and 57 fatalities, according to the health ministry's latest figures.
