Covid-19 outbreak: Trump halts issuing of new green cards for 60 days

US President said he will sign an executive order on Wednesday to suspend immigration to the US and halt the issuance of new green cards for the next 60 days, a move that would delay the wait of thousands of who are seeking permanent resident status in US.



Trump has said that his move is part of his administration's efforts to protect American workers amidst the crisis. “I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today,” Trump tweeted early on Wednesday. Though an aide later said Trump might delay approving the plan as it “has to be cleared legally”.



Trump, seeking re-election in November, has said his executive order to ban immigration will apply only to those seeking permanent residence. The US can issue 1,40,000 employment-based green cards every year with a per country cap of 7 per cent.



Many have interpreted that those on non-immigrant work visas like the much sought-after H-1B, popular among Indian professionals, issued mainly to tech professionals will not be impacted. The seasonal immigrant workers for agricultural purposes will not be impacted.

Trump tells Navy to destroy Iranian gunboats if they 'harass' US ships



US President said on Wednesday he had ordered the US military to attack and destroy any Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.



“I have instructed the US Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump said on Twitter.





The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in waters in the northern Gulf.

Covid-19 will be with us for long, says WHO

The World Health Organization said there were "worrying upward trends" in early epidemics in parts of Africa and central and South America. "Most countries are still in the early stages and some that were affected early in the pandemic are starting to see a resurgence in cases," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (pictured) said.



"Make no mistake we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time”.



World may face biblical famines, says UN body

The UN food relief agency has warned that the world is on the brink of a hunger pandemic due to Covid-19.“While dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, we are also on the brink of a hunger pandemic,” David Beasley (pictured), executive director of the World Food Programme, said."If we don't prepare and act now — to secure access, avoid funding shortfalls and disruptions to trade — we could be facing multiple famines of biblical proportions within a short few months."