Covid-19 pandemic: Omicron likely to protect against Delta infections

-
ALSO READ
Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid: AstraZeneca vaccine maker
Covid LIVE: WHO's chief scientist warns the pandemic isn't slowing down
Covid-19: Gujarat reports 9 new omicron cases, state tally rises to 23
Omicron variant may change course of Covid-19 pandemic: WHO chief
Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41
-
Infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier Delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists.
While Omicron has been shown to be highly transmissible and can evade some antibodies, after two weeks of getting symptoms immunity to subsequent infections from the strain rose 14-fold, according to the authors led by Alex Sigal and Khadija Khan of the Durban, South Africa-based Africa Health Research Institute. A smaller improvement was found against Delta, they said.
“If we are lucky, Omicron is less pathogenic, and this immunity will help push Delta out,” said Sigal. The latest findings suggest the likelihood of someone infected with Omicron being reinfected by Delta is limited.
Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases hit a daily record on Monday. The more than 1.44 million worldwide infections smashed the prior record after factoring out a day in December 2020 when Turkey backdated a significant number of cases. A more conservative gauge — the seven-day rolling average that smooths out one-time fluctuations and holiday reporting irregularities — is also at a record level, due to a tidal wave of Omicron infections.
France made working from home compulsory three days a week to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. Workers that have the option to stay away from the office must do so a minimum of three days and if possible four days, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the recommended isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus to five days from 10 days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
The Asian Development Bank said global remittances were likely to grow by $34 billion this year and about $31 billion in 2022, reversing last year’s decline, as economies recovered from the impact of the pandemic. Estimated remittance growth of 4.8 per cent globally this year reflects a comparison to last year’s low base.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU