Covid-19 recoveries around the world exceed 6 mn: Johns Hopkins University

The worldwide number of recoveries has surpassed 6 million, according to data collected by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, by 07:00 GMT on Sunday, the number of fatalities worldwide totaled 530,898, while the total number of infections stood at 11,272,342.

Brazil and the United States are the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.8 million cases).