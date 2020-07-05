Covid-19 recoveries around the world exceed 6 mn: Johns Hopkins University

JUST IN
The number of Covid-19 fatalities worldwide totaled 530,898, while the total number of infections stood at 11,272,342, according to the data

ANI  |  Washington 

The worldwide number of Covid-19 recoveries has surpassed 6 million, according to data collected by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, by 07:00 GMT on Sunday, the number of Covid-19 fatalities worldwide totaled 530,898, while the total number of infections stood at 11,272,342.

Brazil and the United States are the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.8 million Covid-19 cases).
