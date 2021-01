Covid far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping

Calling for greater cooperation, Chinese President on Monday said the pandemic is far from over despite initial progress made by the world in fighting Covid-19, but asserted that “winter cannot stop the arrival of spring”.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Jinping also said the pandemic should not be an excuse for reversing gains from globalisation and promised further opening up of the Chinese economy. “Guided by science, reason and humanitarian spirit, the world has achieved initial progress in fighting Covid-19,” the president said.

“That said, the pandemic is far from over... But, winter cannot stop the arrival of spring, and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn,” he said.

He further said there is a need to balance Covid-19 responses with economic development.

“We need to shift the driving forces and growth models of the global economy and improve its structure,” he said.

He also called for abandoning “ideological prejudice” in order to jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation. “Difference in itself is no cause for alarm. What does ring the alarm is arrogance, prejudice and hatred,” he said.

President Xi said containing is the most important task before the world, and also whatever it takes, all must work together towards reviving the global economy. He called for scaling up global cooperation, including for vaccine distribution in all countries.

will work towards expanding economic cooperation and further opening up its economy and the pandemic should not be an excuse for reversing the gains of globalisation, he said.

‘Confrontation will lead us to a dead end’

President called on the world to abandon “ideological prejudice” and shun an “outdated Cold-War mentality” as he signaled that will continue to forge its own path regardless of western criticism.

It’s vital to stay committed to law and rules “instead of staying committed to supremacy,” Xi told the Davos Agenda event on Monday, in his first address since Joe Biden entered the White House.

“Confrontation will lead us to a dead end,” he said, and urged a return to mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic.