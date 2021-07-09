Covid: Germany lists all of Spain as risk area as Delta variant spreads

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
Germany declared all of Spain a coronavirus risk area on Friday after Spanish COVID-19 infection rates more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated young adults.
The move, which includes the Balearic and Canary islands and takes effect on Sunday, will have a small immediate impact on travellers as it merely means they have to provide a negative test to avoid quarantine.
However, a further rise in Spain's infection rate could lead to mandatory quarantine for unvaccinated travellers, causing uncertainty ahead of the peak school summer holiday season, when Germans flock to beach destinations abroad.
Highly dependent on tourism, Spain is trying to strike a balance between opening up enough to entice back travellers while keeping infections in check to avoid putting off potential visitors.
Spanish travel associations said the measure would further damage the already struggling sector.
"It's ridiculous the lack of coordination between EU member states on travel recommendations," said Juan Molas, head of the Mesa del Turismo association.
Mallorca's FEHM hotel federation, whose members rely heavily on German travellers, said the move was far from trivial.
"It serves as a clear disincentive for tourists, further complicating the fragility of this season," the group said.
Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said Spain was a safe destination for tourists, citing its vaccination programme and hospitalised patient numbers being kept under control.
She spoke after a report that Germany planned to add Spain to its risk list and after French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune advised French people to avoid Spain and Portugal for their summer holidays.
Germany's foreign ministry said it was also designating Cyprus as a high incidence area, meaning that incoming travellers must quarantine - which can be shortened if they test negative five days after entering the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU