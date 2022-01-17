Credit Suisse chairman Horta-Osorio resigns over Covid breaches

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on the rich
Credit Suisse chief resigns for breach of Covid-19 quarantine rules in UK
Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 million stock purchase
Credit Suisse adds risk veterans to board with UBS, Lloyds alums
Credit Suisse postpones US office return for unvaccinated staff
-
Credit Suisse will stick to its strategic overhaul despite the abrupt departure of its mastermind Antonio Horta-Osorio following an internal probe into his personal conduct, including breaches of Covid-19 rules, the embattled bank's new chairman said on Monday.
Horta-Osorio’s exit comes less than a year after he was hired to help the bank deal with the implosion of collapsed investment firm Archegos and the insolvency of British supply chain finance company Greenshill Capital, even as it was still reeling from the 2020 exit of CEO Tidjane Thiam over a spying scandal.
Combined these triggered multi-billion dollar losses and sackings at Switzerland's No. 2 bank, and Horta-Osorio unveiled a new strategy in November to rein in its investment bankers and curb a freewheeling culture.
“The strategy is not under discussion,” Axel Lehmann, a Credit Suisse board member brought in to replace Horta-Osorio, told Reuters in a telephone interview. The bank’s shares were down over 2 per cent in Monday’s trade.
Credit suisse said Antonio Horta-Osorio (left) resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board and Axel Lehmann became its chairman with immediate effect
The Portuguese banker's personal conduct has recently come under scrutiny, after he breached Covid-19 quarantine rules twice in 2021.
"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” Horta-Osorio said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse on Monday. “I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time.”
Credit Suisse said he resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board and that Lehmann had become its chairman with immediate effect.
Lehmann, a Swiss citizen who spent over 10 years at rival UBS and nearly two decades at Zurich Insurance Group , said no sweeping changes were planned for Credit Suisse as it tries to steer its way back into calmer waters. He said customer business remained excellent despite the latest upheaval and no big management changes were in the works.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU