Credit Suisse postpones US office return for unvaccinated staff

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse Group to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021
Credit Suisse CEO Gottstein faces anger in the ranks on Archegos mess
Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
Toll of Archegos scandal goes higher as Credit Suisse's rivals thrive
Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank: Report
-
Credit Suisse Group AG has pushed back the date from which it will require all US staff to return to the office to Oct. 18, as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Bloomberg.
A Sept. 7 return-to-office date remains in place for vaccinated workers, with those who have already returned told they should continue to come in, according to the memo which was signed by managers including investment bank division head Christian Meissner, Jay Kim and David Miller who head up trading and investment banking activities respectively.
Employees that are not yet vaccinated are expected to work remotely until they receive the shot. The memo didn’t specify that employees would be obliged to get vaccinated.
While in the office, employees are required to wear masks in common areas such as the lobby, gym or cafeteria but can remove them once they’ve reached the floor they work on.
Earlier this year, the Swiss lender introduced a plan for giving employees “maximum flexibility” when it comes to in-office and remote work options. It is first being rolled out among the roughly-13,000 employees in Switzerland, and to the rest of the approximately 49,000 employees based on local coronavirus guidelines.
In the US, the implementation of the hybrid work schedule will be resumed after the mid-October return date.
On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced to staff that it will require employees to don masks and prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the firm’s US workplaces.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU