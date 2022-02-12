Crop prices poised for record, signaling further food price pain

-
ALSO READ
Tomato prices may soften from Dec with arrival of fresh crop: Govt
There is no room for a reinsurer to pass on the risk: Munich Re India CEO
Bayer CropScience okays sale of traded seeds biz to Crystal Crop Protection
India occupies top spot globally in emissions related to crop burning: Rpt
Rains likely to cause damage to basmati crop in Punjab
-
From morning coffee to dinnertime roasts, prices for major food staples are on the rise.
The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Subindex, which tracks nine agricultural commodities, is nearing an all-time high. Prices across grains, oilseed and softs markets have rallied as supply shortfalls abound, a signal that food inflation already hitting consumers worldwide is unlikely to let up soon.
This year “will be a very odd year,” Peder Tuborgh, chief executive of Denmark-based dairy Arla Foods, said Thursday in a press conference. “Demand has to cool off. You cannot eat or drink something that is not available, and only the price can make it cool off.”
The company, the world’s fifth-largest dairy, said inputs from energy to packaging rose 10 per cent in January versus last year. And unlike past volatile commodity cycles, farmers are unlikely to ramp up production significantly, Tuborgh said. That echoes supply challenges rippling across crop markets. Stockpiles of arabica-coffee at exchange warehouses dwindled to a 22-year low this week, and a US Department of Agriculture report pared its estimate for world wheat and cotton reserves.
“Prices are rising on strong demand and dwindling stocks with supply-chain challenges still an issue,” Judy Ganes, president of J. Ganes Consulting, said by message.
The gains across food markets threaten to hit import-reliant regions hardest. A milling association in Cameroon this week halted flour deliveries due to soaring costs for wheat. Soybeans earlier topped $16 bushel in Chicago on Thursday for the first time since May before erasing gains and falling as much as 0.6 per ccnt.
A key forecast for soybean production in Brazil, the world’s top exporter, was slashed on Thursday by 11 per cent.bl
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU