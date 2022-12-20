JUST IN
European Union accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
Poll reveals 58% people want Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO
Indian-origin edtech chief Priya Lakhani on new UK panel for future tech
Data-giant Google's revenues from APAC growing faster than elsewhere
Those hired during pandemic 'facing lower productivity': Salesforce Co-CEO
Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote to decide if he should step down
Twitter bans all links to FB, Insta, Mastodon, other rivals on its platform
Microsoft prepares to go to battle with FTC over Activision deal
Musk announces new changes for Twitter; mute, block signals for Blue users
China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G services, steal data: US lawmaker
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Mondelez to sell gum business in developed markets for $1.35 billion
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Crypto firm Voyager to sell assets to Binance US in $1 billion deal

Nearly $2 trillion in value has been wiped out from the crypto sector this year on rising interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn

Topics
cryptocurrencies

Reuters 

Binance, Crypto currency
Photo: Bloomberg

.

.

Crypto firm Voyager Digital Ltd said on Monday it will sell its assets to Binance.US in a deal valued at about $1 billion following a review.
.

Palo Alto, California-based Binance.US, which operates as an independent legal entity and has a licensing agreement with Binance.com, will make a $10 million deposit and reimburse Voyager for certain expenses up to $15 million.
.

Nearly $2 trillion in value has been wiped out from the crypto sector this year on rising interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn. The slump has eliminated key industry players such as Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network.
.

However, the bigger blow came after larger crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection last month. Its swift fall has also sparked tough regulatory scrutiny of how major exchanges hold user funds.
.

In September, Voyager Digital said FTX won an auction for its assets, in a bid valued at about $1.42 billion after Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.
.

Voyager said on Monday it will seek Bankruptcy Court approval for the deal with Binance.US at a hearing on Jan. 5, 2023.
.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.
.

The collapse has fanned fears about the future of the crypto industry after FTX outlined a "severe liquidity crisis".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrencies

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 00:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.