CVS Health, Walmart, Walgreens to pay $13.8 bn in Opioid painkillers case

CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and have agreed to pay about $13.8 billion to resolve thousands of US state, local and tribal government accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling .

CVS said on Wednesday that it had agreed to pay about $5 billion over 10 years, and Walgreens disclosed in a filing with the US.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that it had agreed to pay about $5.7 billion over 15 years. Neither company admitted wrongdoing. has agreed to pay $3.1 billion, mostly up front, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Paul Geller, one of the lawyers for the governments, said that settlements with pharmacies “will bring billions of additional dollars to communities that are desperate for funds to combat the epidemic” of opioid addiction. “We know that reckless, profit-driven dispensing practices fueled the crisis; but we know just as surely that with better systems in place and proper heeding of red flag warnings, pharmacies can play a direct role in reducing opioid abuse and in saving lives,” Geller said.

CVS general counsel Thomas Moriarty said the company was pleased to resolve the claims and the deal was “in the best interest of all parties, as well as our customers, colleagues and shareholders.”

Walgreens said in its SEC filing that it “continues to believe it has strong legal defenses” and will

defend itself vigorously against any future not covered by the settlement.

Both CVS and Walgreens said their agreements would not be final until certain non-monetary terms were worked out, and that the total amount could be reduced if not enough government plaintiffs sign on.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed settlement, which would be the first nationwide deal with retail pharmacy companies, follows nationwide opioid settlements with drugmakers and distributors totaling more than $33 billion. In more than 3,300 lawsuits, beginning in 2017, state and local governments accused drugmakers of downplaying the risks of their opioid pain medicines, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that prescriptions were being diverted into illegal trafficking.

They said the resulting human toll, as well as strain on public health services and law enforcement, was a public nuisance that the must pay to fix.

