Death toll in coronavirus outbreak jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases

Taliban says it has brought down US military plane in Afghanistan
The total number of confirmed cases is now more than 4,000 nationwide, says health commission.

AFP | PTI  |  Wuhan (China) 

An employee sprays disinfectant on a train as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea | Photo: AP/PTI
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 07:00 IST

