Defiant Fed chief Powell says wouldn't resign even if Trump asked him to

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday said he has not received any direct communication from the White House about his job performance, and that he would not resign even if President Donald Trump asked him to do so.

Trump, who picked Powell to head the Fed starting last February, has been intensely and publically critical of Powell's Fed and Powell personally, accusing him of hurting the economy by raising rates. Powell said he has no meeting scheduled with Trump.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 21:26 IST

