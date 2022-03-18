Delisting fears: China may let US in on audits of some companies

-
ALSO READ
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says will retire this year after serving 2 terms
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
Xi Jinping to launch Beijing Winter Olympics with Putin, Imran Khan
-
China’s securities watchdog is weighing a proposal that would allow US regulators to inspect auditors’ working papers for some companies as soon as this year, people familiar with the matter said, in a bid to prevent Chinese firms from being forced to delist en masse from U.S. exchanges.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission is considering allowing US officials to inspect documents on firms that don’t possess sensitive data, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Companies such as quick service restaurant operator Yum China Holdings could be examples of those that the provision would apply to, the people said. Travel platform Trip.com Group is another potential example.
Despite the offer, the CSRC would still seek to retain some ability to withhold sensitive data from inspection by the US’s Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the people said. US officials have previously insisted that inspectors need access to unredacted audit papers.
Deliberations are ongoing and Chinese regulators could decide not to extend the proposal, the people said. The proposal was first reported by the Financial Times.
Representatives for CSRC and Yum China didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative for Trip.com declined to comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU