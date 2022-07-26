JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

China's dwindling population to see negative growth before 2025: Report

What is the China-plus-one strategy?
Business Standard

Despite trade ban, Pakistan imports from India jump 2x in April-May

The Shehbaz Sharif-led govt named a senior official 'trade minister' in Pakistan's New Delhi embassy in May

Topics
India Pakistan relations | imports | Pakistan

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

India, Pakistan, trade
India in February 2019 had withdrawn the most-favoured-nation (MFN) status for Pakistan and imposed a 200 per cent tariff on all imports from Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack

Coinciding with the change in government in Pakistan in April, the country ramped up its imports from India despite Islamabad’s ban on trade with its eastern neighbour.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 26 2022. 06:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.