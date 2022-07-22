JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Tesla profit tops target; Musk says high prices could hurt demand
Business Standard

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be Sri Lanka's next Prime Minister

Mr. Wickremesinghe will continue with the last-appointed Cabinet until Opposition parties are "ready to cooperate" in an all-party government, the source said

Topics
sri lanka | Economic Crisis | Ranil Wickremesinghe

Agencies 

Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena
Dinesh Gunawardena

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in President of Sri Lanka on Thursday, is expected to appoint long-time Rajapaksa loyalist and senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena (pictured) as Prime Minister, a source close to the President’s office said.
.

Further, Mr. Wickremesinghe will continue with the last-appointed Cabinet until Opposition parties are “ready to cooperate” in an all-party government, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 01:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.