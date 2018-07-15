Dirty washroom for Nawaz Sharif, deprived of bed in jail, alleges son

Nawaz Sharif's son alleged that his father is languishing in sub-standard facilities in jail.

Taking to Twitter, alleged that his father was deprived of a bed in the jail and that the bathroom there was extremely dirty, "probably not cleaned for ages."

"I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages," Hussain tweeted.

I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages. There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture. — (@Hussain_NSharif) July 14, 2018

"There's no precedence of treating people's representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture," he added.

However, earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz issued a statement stating that she refused better facilities on her "own will."





ALSO READ: Chronology of the major events leading to Nawaz Sharif's arrest in Pakistan

She said, "I was offered to apply for better class/facilities by the Superintendent of the jail, as per the rules, that I refused of my own will - This is purely my own decision, taken without any pressure from anyone."

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz who is lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, appealed to the people of Pakistan to keep the preparations of the upcoming general elections underway, in an emotional audio message to her supporters that surfaced on social media.

"Raise the worth of the country, raise the worth of the nation," she said.

On arriving at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport from London, Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif, who are convicted in Avenfield corruption case, were arrested on July 14. The father-daughter duo was in London to meet Nawaz's ailing wife Begum Kulsoom.

"Had I not been in a jail, I would have been fighting with you all and now that I am imprisoned, I still am with you every moment. Your daughter appeals to you to keep the preparation of the elections underway," Maryam said in the audio message which was reportedly recorded in London before her imprisonment.



ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam arrested in graft case on return to Pakistan

Maryam also said she is not serving the jail term because she has committed a crime but rather because she is the daughter of Nawaz Sharif.

"I am not here because I have committed a crime but because I am Nawaz Sharif's daughter. I am a daughter of a brave father. A brave daughter of brave nation. They wanted me to be Nawaz Sharif's weakness, rather I emerged as his strength," she maintained.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were convicted in the Avenfield corruption case by the Islamabad Accountability Court on July 6.

Nawaz Sharif was awarded 10 years in jail while his daughter got seven years of imprisonment along with others in the case.

The lawyers of Nawaz and Maryam will file an appeal against the Accountability Court order convicting them in the case.