Disney faces gender pay lawsuit, accused of paying women less than men

Two Walt Studios employees have filed a lawsuit claiming the company discriminates against female workers by paying them less than men.

The complaint, filed on behalf of LaRonda Rasmussen and Karen Moore, asks for back pay, lost benefits and other compensation, reports deadline.com. The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, also names Walt Pictures and Hollywood Records as defendants.

The first paragraph of the suit pretty much sums up its claims: “When it comes to paying women fairly, The Walt Company, nearing its 100th year, is woefully behind the times.”



Disney called the suit “meritless” and said it would “vigorously” defend itself.

“Put simply, Disney refuses to pay its women employees equal to men doing the same work. In many instances, Disney is paying women workers tens of thousands of dollars less than their male counterparts."



Attorneys Lori Andrus and Jennie Lee Anderson of Andrus Anderson LLP in San Francisco are representing the plaintiffs.