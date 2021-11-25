Don't have illusions over Taiwan, China's Defence Ministry tells US

There is no room for compromise over and the should not have any illusions about this, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of ‘provocations’ on several issues.

says the issue of is the most sensitive in its ties with the US.





Asked at a monthly news briefing in Beijing to comment on Sino-US military ties in the light of US president Joe Biden virtually meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship was good for both.

“However the US has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft," Wu said.

