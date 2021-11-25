JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Return of Mao-era coal coupons show China's crisis isn't over
Business Standard

Don't have illusions over Taiwan, China's Defence Ministry tells US

China says the issue of Taiwan is the most sensitive in its ties with the US

Topics
China | United States | Taiwan

Reuters 

China
(Photo: Bloomberg)

There is no room for compromise over Taiwan and the United States should not have any illusions about this, China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Washington had of late made a series of ‘provocations’ on several issues.

China says the issue of Taiwan is the most sensitive in its ties with the US.

chart


Asked at a monthly news briefing in Beijing to comment on Sino-US military ties in the light of US president Joe Biden virtually meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said having a healthy and stable relationship was good for both.

“However the US has said a lot of irresponsible things and done a lot of provocative things on Taiwan, the South China Sea, and close up reconnaissance by warships and aircraft," Wu said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 25 2021. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.