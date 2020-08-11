JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Singapore's economy sees worst ever quarterly contraction of 13.2%
Business Standard

Donald Trump expected to give update on US Covid-19 vaccine development

Trump will be briefed on US Covid-19 vaccine efforts later on Tuesday, White House said

Topics
Donald Trump | Coronavirus Vaccine | United States

Reuters 

It was not clear how the US government would receive part of the purchase price

US President Donald Trump will be briefed on US Covid-19 vaccine efforts later on Tuesday and will likely give a public update, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway said, after Russia announced it had approved a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

"The president is getting a vaccine update here at the White House today, and I'm sure he will announce that in an open press event and also probably his press briefing later today," Conway told Fox News interview.

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU