Donald Trump expected to give update on US Covid-19 vaccine development
Trump will be briefed on US Covid-19 vaccine efforts later on Tuesday, White House said
Topics
Donald Trump | Coronavirus Vaccine | United States
Reuters Last Updated at August 11, 2020 20:59 IST
https://mybs.in/2YPV1XN
US President Donald Trump will be briefed on US Covid-19 vaccine efforts later on Tuesday and will likely give a public update, White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway said, after Russia announced it had approved a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
"The president is getting a vaccine update here at the White House today, and I'm sure he will announce that in an open press event and also probably his press briefing later today," Conway told Fox News interview.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 20:58 IST
