Donald Trump impeached by US House of Representatives for abuse of power

The US House of Representatives impeached for abuse of power Wednesday, marking only the third time in U.S. history that lawmakers invoked the ultimate constitutional sanction of a president.

The House voted 230 to 197 largely along party lines to adopt the first of two impeachment articles, alleging he misused the power of his office to withhold military assistance and pressure Ukraine to investigate a potential rival in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden.

Lawmakers immediately turned to vote on a second article that charges him with obstructing Congress’s investigation by directing executive branch officials to defy subpoenas and not produce documents and witnesses sought by committees.

The articles of impeachment ultimately will be turned over to the Senate for a trial. With a two-thirds majority required to convict the president and remove him from office, Trump’s acquittal in the Republican-controlled chamber is all but assured. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already declared that the is “not an impartial juror” and is setting a course to bring the proceedings to a swift conclusion.

The House vote was a dramatic yet inevitable climax to almost three months of hearings in public and behind closed doors, triggered by revelation of a phone call between the president and a foreign leader.

Republicans stood in unanimous opposition to Trump’s impeachment, but Democrats overwhelmingly decided that Trump’s alleged misdeeds deserved the most serious punishment for a U.S. president.

Just minutes before the House vote, Trump took the stage for a campaign rally in Michigan -- a state that was crucial to Trump’s win in 2016 and will be critical to his chances for re-election next year -- to provide a real-time rebuttal to the impeachment debate.

The historic debate and vote took place in the same chamber where presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached and reflected what has been a prolonged and sharp partisan split in the country.

The arguments heard on the House floor mostly replayed those made in Judiciary and Intelligence committee impeachment hearings, and on Tuesday as lawmakers set the ground rules for Wednesday’s floor action.

Opening the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump an “ongoing threat to our national security” and said, “if we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

Republican Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, a leading defender of the president during Judiciary Committee hearings, said in rebuttal that the president did nothing wrong.

“The people of America see through this,” Collins said. “The people of America understand due process and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s House.”