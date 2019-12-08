Donald Trump impeachment proceeding: House Dems make constitutional case

House Democrats have laid out the constitutional grounds for their case to impeach US President Donald Trump, as the process gathers pace.

The House Judiciary Committee defended the process to build a case for impeachment against Donald Trump, dismissing complaints by the president and his congressional backers about a lack of first-hand evidence and his claim to exert sweeping powers.

The 55-page majority staff report reviews the historical record on impeachment as envisioned by the drafters of the U.S. Constitution, which was the subject of a hearing this week.

The report also tackles “six falsehoods” about the process, including the lack of direct evidence, the lack of a role for Trump’s lawyers in the House proceedings, and Trump’s claim that he can “do whatever I want.”

Later on Saturday, Democratic officials tied to the Judiciary and Intelligence committees issued a second report, intended as a rebuttal to what they described as “false narratives” being put forth by Republicans on Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.