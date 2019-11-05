Donald Trump invites Xi Jinping to sign phase 1 of trade pact: Official

US President has invited his Chinese counterpart to sign the phase one of a bilateral trade deal when it is agreed upon, according to a top White House official. “President Trump has invited President Xi to the US if we are able to get that deal to sign phase one trade agreement, we'll have to see if that comes to pass or not. I am optimistic about it, I may actually say I'm cautiously optimistic about it,” US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said. Meanwhile, China is seeking the roll back of US tariffs on as much as $360 billion of Chinese imports before President Xi agrees to go to the US to sign a partial trade deal with Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.