Trump slams Federal Reserve again, says shunning negative rates hurts US
Business Standard

Donald Trump puts economic growth at centre of his 2020 campaign

Trump told the Economic Club of New York that his policies have generated a boom in growth and jobs

Agencies 

Donald Trump

Trump laid out the central pillar of his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday, telling the Economic Club of New York that his policies have generated a boom in growth and jobs. “We have delivered on our promises and exceeded our expectations by a very wide margin,” Trump said. Meanwhile, US stocks rose as investors measured the likelihood of a partial trade deal between US and China. Earlier, the S&P500 pushed through 3,100 for the first time, partly on hopes the presidents would make positive comments on trade.
First Published: Wed, November 13 2019. 03:33 IST

