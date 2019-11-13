Donald Trump puts economic growth at centre of his 2020 campaign

-
ALSO READ
Excerpts from Trump's much-awaited remarks at New York Economic Club
US close to signing phase one trade deal with China: Trump at Economic Club
Trump to meet Modi, Imran soon; says progress made in reducing tensions
Markets hope for positive signs from Trump trade speech at Economic Club
Trade war: Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from US markets
-
Trump laid out the central pillar of his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday, telling the Economic Club of New York that his policies have generated a boom in growth and jobs. “We have delivered on our promises and exceeded our expectations by a very wide margin,” Trump said. Meanwhile, US stocks rose as investors measured the likelihood of a partial trade deal between US and China. Earlier, the S&P500 pushed through 3,100 for the first time, partly on hopes the presidents would make positive comments on trade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU