Donald Trump refuses to sign relief Bill, seeks $2,000 stimulus payment

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump calls off US coronavirus relief talks with Democrats
Cong leaves Washington with no deal; Trump pushes for more virus relief
Possible link between Trump's son-in-law and $700 mn relief loan: Watchdog
Trump administration proposes new $916 billion offer for Covid-19 relief
Donald Trump hints he might not sign $900-bn coronavirus relief bill
-
President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892-billion coronavirus relief Bill that includes desperately needed money for individual Americans, saying it should be amended to increase the amount in the stimulus checks. US government operations are being funded on a temporary basis through December 28, waiting for the $1.4 trillion in federal spending for fiscal 2021 that is also part of the bill. Failure to either pass another stopgap Bill or override a possible Trump veto of the legislation could result in a partial government shutdown. The threat by the outgoing Republican president, who has less than a month left in office, throws into turmoil a bipartisan effort in Congress to provide help for people whose lives have been upended by the pandemic. “The Bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. “It really is a disgrace.” The US House of Representatives and the Senate both passed the legislation overwhelmingly on Monday night. Trump said he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 for couples, instead of the “ridiculously low” $600 for individuals that is in the Bill. Trump also complained about money provided for foreign countries, the Smithsonian Institution and fish breeding, among other spending that is in the part of the legislation to fund the US government. “I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable Bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package,” said Trump.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU