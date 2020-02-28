JUST IN
Welcome to the age of pandemics
Business Standard

Donald Trump says coronavirus risk to Americans 'remains very low'

Bloomberg 

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in New Delhi, Tuesday

US President Donald Trump said Americans face little risk from the coronavirus outbreak , seeking to ease public concern after lawmakers raised concern that the government is unprepared. He said that of 15 Americans initially infected by the virus, eight have returned home and one remains hospitalized. Five have fully recovered, he said.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 02:40 IST

