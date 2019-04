Donald Trump says he'd seek Supreme Court help to deter impeachment

President said he would ask the to intervene if Congress mounts an effort against him, without citing any legal grounds for the justices to consider his request.

“If the partisan Dems ever tried to Impeach, I would first head to the US Supreme Court,” Trump said Wednesday on Twitter, in his latest criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"There no ‘High Crimes and Misdemeanors,’ there are no crimes by me at all," he asserted in a subsequent tweet posting.

The Constitution gives the US House wide latitude to impeach the president, and some powerful have called for that approach, which Speaker and other party leaders have so far rejected.