JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

American, United Airlines to lay off 32,000 as US aid talks drag on

US should expand visa for STEM talent, says Congressional report
Business Standard

Donald Trump signs stopgap bill to avoid US government shutdown

On Tuesday, the Senate voted 82-6 on a procedural motion to advance the temporary funding bill.

Topics
Donald Trump | US government

Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
Trump signed the measure into law shortly after government funding ran out at midnight.

US President Donald Trump signed a stopgap funding bill on Thursday that would keep the federal government open through December 11, the White House said in a statement. Trump signed the measure into law shortly after government funding ran out at midnight. The law would maintain current funding levels for most programs, avoiding a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. It would also give lawmakers more time to work out budget details for the fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 2021, including for military operations, healthcare, national parks, space programs, and airport and border security. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 82-6 on a procedural motion to advance the temporary funding bill. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the measure a week ago after Democrats struck a deal with the White House and Republicans on farmers' aid and nutritional assistance for children.

Mnuchin offers $1.6 trillion in stimulus US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made on Wednesday a counteroffer of about $1.6 trillion in stimulus measures to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

This will include a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 01 2020. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU