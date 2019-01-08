Donald Trump to address the nation on US-Mexico border wall issue today

-
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will "address the nation" on Tuesday night on his demand for a wall along the Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration, the differences over which has resulted in a partial government shutdown for over a fortnight.
Multiple television media outlets reported that they have received a request from the White House to disrupt their prime-time coverage Tuesday night for an Oval Office address to the nation by Trump.
Trump, who is at loggerheads with the Democrates over funding of the wall project, tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern."
He is also scheduled to visit the Southern border on Thursday, the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
