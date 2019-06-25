Donald Trump warns of 'overwhelming' retaliation to any Iranian attack

-
President Donald Trump warned Iran that an attack on US interests would trigger an "overwhelming" response and could bring "obliteration." Amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, Trump tweeted that "any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.
In some areas, overwhelming will mean "obliteration." Iran's leaders only understand "Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world," Trump said in the tweet.
