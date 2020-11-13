DoorDash makes US IPO filing public, reveals rapid revenue growth

-
DoorDash Inc, the US food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp, on Friday made public its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster market debut before the end of the year.
In its IPO filing, DoorDash reported revenue of $1.92 billion for the first nine months of 2020, up more than three times from the same period a year earlier.
DoorDash's filing kicks off a frenetic period for U.S. capital markets, with several high-profile names including home rental giant Airbnb, e-commerce firm Wish and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin's lending startup Affirm lined up for stock market debuts in December.
DoorDash filed for an IPO of $100 million, although that is a placeholder amount and is expected to change.
The startup had confidentially filed for an IPO in February, following the likes of ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, which went public last year.
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for DoorDash's IPO.
