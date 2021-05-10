JUST IN
Covid-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37 billion profit in first quarter
Business Standard

Dow Jones hits all-time highs as materials and energy stocks rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 34785.27

Reuters 

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York. (Photo: Reuters)
The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 34785.27. The S&P 500 fell 4.3 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 4228.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.6 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 13687.595 at the opening bell.

First Published: Mon, May 10 2021. 19:23 IST

.