JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Chile cancels APEC trade summit, climate gathering as Santiago burns

US economic growth slows marginally to 1.9% in Q3 from 2% in June quarter
Business Standard

Dress properly, avoid porn: China's Communist party issues morality code

On Sunday the government published its Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era - which advises readers on how to use the internet, raise children among other things

AFP | PTI 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and other officials bow during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing (Photo: AP/PTI)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and other officials bow during a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at Tiananmen Square in Beijing (Photo: AP/PTI)

From budgeting for rural weddings to dressing appropriately and avoiding online porn, China’s Communist Party has issued new guidelines to improve the “moral quality” of its citizens. Officials have released several sets of guidelines this week alongside a secretive conclave of high-ranking officials in Beijing which discusses the country’s future direction.

On Sunday the government published its Outline for the Implementation of Citizen Moral Construction in the New Era — which advises readers how to use the internet, raise children, celebrate public holidays and behave while travelling abroad.

The guidelines from the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress calls for building “Chinese spirit, Chinese values, and Chinese power”. The texts urge citizens to avoid pornography and vulgarity online, and follow correct etiquette when raising the flag or singing the national anthem.
First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 01:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU