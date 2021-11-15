Dubai's IPO gambit adds $2.3 billion to bourse operator's value

-
ALSO READ
RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10
EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash
Abu Dhabi's wealth fund picks up minority stake in Mobikwik for $20 million
UAE's Emirates airline to resume flights from India to Dubai from June 23
PSL 6: PCB gets nod to land chartered flights from India, SA in Abu Dhabi
-
Dubai’s aggressive moves to grab a piece of the red hot Middle Eastern IPO market have helped double the value of its exchange operator over two weeks. While Abu Dhabi and Riyadh drew in orders worth billions of dollars from marquee listings, Dubai was left behind.
The new head of the city’s financial market has announced a series of steps this month to help reverse that. A flurry of announcements since the start of the month have helped push Dubai Financial Market’s market value to about 17 billion dirhams ($4.6 billion). Including Sunday’s 10% rise, the shares have rallied 107% since Nov. 1 after languishing for most of this year.
“Sometimes all investors want is to see serious steps on the right track,” Dubai’s former finance chief, Nasser Al-Shaikh, said in a tweet. “This is what Dubai has given them through a series of decisions.”
Once the United Arab Emirates’ leading exchange by traded volume, the city’s bourse is now second to Abu Dhabi. Dubai has seen one listing since 2017, and a string of delistings that have dented investor confidence.
Equity trading in Dubai has fallen in three of the past four years. Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed’s plans to grab a slice of the IPO action include listing as many as 10 state-owned firms, including utility DEWA -- likely to be the city’s biggest deal -- and its Salik road toll collection system.
Private and family-owned businesses are also being encouraged to sell shares on the local bourse. Salik is a “cash machine,” Mohammed Ali Yasin, the chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital Ltd., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “2022 could be a very successful year for the DFM.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU