Dunkin' Brands in talks to sell itself and go private, says report

Dunkin’ Brands, the parent company of the Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins chains, is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed company, Inspire Brands, that could be announced as soon as Monday, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said.
The deal being discussed would take Dunkin’ Brands private at a price of $106.50 a share, these people said.
That would be a 20 per cent premium over the company’s closing price Friday and implies a company valuation of about $8.8 billion.
