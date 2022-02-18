EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Gambia on its independence day

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended greetings to his Gambian counterpart Dr Mamadou Tangara and their people on the eve of their independence day.
"Greetings to FM Dr Mamadou Tangara and the Government and people of The Gambia on their Independence Day. Committed to the strengthening of our friendly ties," tweeted Jaishankar.
The Gambia celebrates its independence day on February 18 each year which marks the day when the country gained full independence from colonial Britain in 1965. It is normally celebrated in Banjul at McCarthy Square.
Earlier in November 2021, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during his visit to the Republic of Gambia signed two agreements.
Two agreements signed between India and Gambia during the visit of the Minister of State (MoS) are - Agreement on Exemption from Visa Requirement for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports and General Framework Agreement for Cooperation between India and The Gambia.
The visit set the tone for further diversifying and deepening India's relations with The Gambia.
The Gambia has a small but vibrant Indian community of about 1,600 people, mostly businessmen and traders.
