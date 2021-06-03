ECB to help euro zone 'well into' recovery, says chief Christine Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The will support the zone "well into" its recovery from a pandemic-induced double dip recession, ECB chief said on Wednesday, just eight days before a crucial policy meeting.

"Strong policy support will continue to provide a bridge over the pandemic and well into the economic recovery," Lagarde said in a speech. "The ECB is committed to preserving favourable financing conditions throughout this period."

The ECB must decide on the pace of bond purchases at its June 10 policy meeting and hints from policymakers suggest there is little appetite to cut support, even if the bloc is now firmly on the rebound.

