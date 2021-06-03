ECB to help euro zone 'well into' recovery, says chief Christine Lagarde

-
ALSO READ
ECB may get a digital currency in 4 years: President Christine Lagarde
Analysis: As bond selloff gets real, policymakers face fresh headache
ECB's Lagarde sticks to upbeat outlook in face of fresh lockdowns
Meet the Nigerian corruption cop Lagarde expects will 'rock' the WTO
European Central Bank signals faster money-printing to keep lid on yields
-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will support the euro zone "well into" its recovery from a pandemic-induced double dip recession, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, just eight days before a crucial policy meeting.
"Strong policy support will continue to provide a bridge over the pandemic and well into the economic recovery," Lagarde said in a speech. "The ECB is committed to preserving favourable financing conditions throughout this period."
The ECB must decide on the pace of bond purchases at its June 10 policy meeting and hints from policymakers suggest there is little appetite to cut support, even if the bloc is now firmly on the rebound.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU