Edinburgh is a Unesco 'City of Literature' - for an excellent reason

Irish comedian and actor Dylan Moran has lived in Edinburgh since 1999, choosing it over London where you are forced to live in a “paper cup at the bottom of somebody else’s garden in Balham”.

I watched him perform his latest special, Dr Cosmos, with all its surreal and poetic flourishes at a theatre in the British capital, where I had, of course, been staying in student accommodation roughly the size of an industrial elevator. It prompted me that very weekend to board a train to the Scottish metropolis, which in no small way had inspired Moran’s superlative 2000 ...