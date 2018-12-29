Egypt police kill 40 terrorists after tourist bus attack in Giza: Ministry

- killed 40 "terrorists" in separate raids early Saturday, a day after a roadside bomb near the pyramids killed three Vietnamese tourists and their guide, the interior ministry said.

Two raids in the governorate killed 30 "terrorists", while the remaining 10 were killed in the restive North Sinai, the ministry said in a statement.

It said authorities acted after receiving information the suspects were preparing a series of attacks against state and tourist institutions and churches.



