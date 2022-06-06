Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mn over nickel trading suspension

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
Nickel hits lower circuit in early trade on London Metal Exchange
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
-
Fund manager Elliott Associates has sued London Metal Exchange (LME) for $456 million following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades on the platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , the Hong Kong bourse said on Monday.
LME and LME Clear Limited have been named as defendants in a judicial review claim filed in a British court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International in early June, LME's parent HKEX said in a filing.
The hedge fund seeks to challenge LME's decision to cancel its trades in nickel contracts executed on or after 00:00 British time on March 8, the filing says.
The LME suspended activity and cancelled nickel trades on March 8 due to volatility that saw prices double to more than $100,000 a tonne within hours. A spate of technical glitches after trading resumed left traders fuming.
Elliot Associates claims the trade cancellation was "unlawful on public law grounds" and "constituted a violation" of its rights, according to the filing.
HKEX said the LME dismissed the claim in its statement. "The LME management is of the view that the claim is without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously," HKEX said.
The LME has come under spotlight from European regulators following the nickel trading debacle. It has led regulators and industry players to call for greater scrutiny on opaque corners of the commodities market.
Last month, the LME proposed measures that it said would improve transparency and stability in the over-the-counter (OTC) metals market, including more frequent disclosures of all positions.
(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Florence Tan, Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU