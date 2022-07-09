Elon Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal in 'serious jeopardy': Report Agencies

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
-
Shares of Twitter fell about 4 per cent in early Friday trade following a report from The Washington Post that said billionaire Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company is in “serious jeopardy”. The stock had sharply declined on Thursday, too.
The deal was already in uncertain territory, according to Musk, after he demanded more information on the percentage of spam accounts on the platform. But the Post, citing one unnamed source, said Musk’s team has stopped engaging in some funding discussions for the $44 billion deal. Musk’s team has determined it can’t verify Twitter’s spam account figures and they are now prepared to soon make “a change in direction,” the Post reported.
Musk can’t just pay the $1 billion breakup fee and walk away. Twitter could try to hold Musk to the original terms by claiming his reasons for backing out aren’t related to its core business.
Twitter held a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday to explain how it determines which of the accounts on its platform are bots or spam accounts.
The company said trained workers use internal data and signals to come up with the figure that less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users each quarter are spam accounts. Musk has complained that the number is much higher, and has threatened to walk away from his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion until he gets confirmation about Twitter’s bot percentage.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU