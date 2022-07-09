Elon Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal in 'serious jeopardy': Report Agencies

Shares of fell about 4 per cent in early Friday trade following a report from The Washington Post that said billionaire Elon Musk’s deal to buy the company is in “serious jeopardy”. The stock had sharply declined on Thursday, too.

The deal was already in unce­rtain territory, according to Musk, after he demanded more inform­ation on the percentage of spam accounts on the platform. But the Post, citing one unnamed source, said Musk’s team has stopped engaging in some funding discussions for the $44 billion deal. Musk’s team has determined it can’t verify Twitter’s spam account figures and they are now prepared to soon make “a change in direction,” the Post reported.

Musk can’t just pay the $1 billion breakup fee and walk away. could try to hold Musk to the original terms by claiming his reasons for backing out aren’t related to its core business.

held a virtual briefing with reporters on Thursday to explain how it determines which of the accounts on its platform are bots or spam accounts.

The company said trained workers use internal data and signals to come up with the figure that less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users each quarter are spam accounts. Musk has complained that the number is much higher, and has threatened to walk away from his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion until he gets confirmation about Twitter’s bot percentage.