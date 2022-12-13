Elon Musk's attacks on Anthony Fauci 'disgusting,' says White House

-
ALSO READ
Anthony Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Twitter to bring Edit Tweet feature finally: Here's all you need to know
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Elon Musk's go private tweet suit heads to a settlement conference
-
The White House called attacks by Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk on outgoing top medical adviser Anthony Fauci “disgusting” and “incredibly dangerous.”
“These personal attacks that we’ve been seeing are dangerous, on Dr. Fauci and other public health professionals as well. They are disgusting and they are divorced from reality,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday when asked about Musk’s tweets.
“We will continue to call that out and be very clear about that,” added Jean-Pierre, who did not mention Musk by name.
Musk in a tweet on Sunday mocked the use of gender pronouns and called for Fauci to be prosecuted. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he wrote.
An earlier tweet Sunday also targeted Fauci with a meme about lockdowns, which aimed to minimize transfer of the virus by closing many in-person businesses and schools early in the pandemic.
Musk, who has styled himself as a champion of free speech, has rattled advertisers with his comments on Twitter and moves to change the social media platform’s content moderation policies.
On Sunday, Musk was booed for several minutes when he joined comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at a comedy show in San Francisco.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will retire this month after 54 years in government. Fauci became the face of the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic, frequently appearing on television and in the White House press briefing room to give Americans guidance on the virus.
Fauci’s support for face masks and lockdowns — along with his willingness to challenge doubts about the efficacy of Covid vaccines drew conservative ire.
Republicans, who will take control of the House in January, have indicated they intend to probe the administration’s Covid response. Fauci last month said he would cooperate if Republicans ask him to testify.
“If there are oversight hearings, I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify,” he said. “We can defend and explain and stand by everything that we’ve said, so I have nothing to hide.”
--With assistance from Justin Sink.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 08:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU