Elon Musk's offloading of Tesla shares surpasses $10-billion mark

Elon Musk’s offloading of shares surpassed the $10-billion mark as he sold stock in the electric-car maker for the fourth consecutive week. In the latest transactions,he got rid of over 934,000 shares worth about $1.01 billion, according to regulatory filings.

The purpose of the sales were to help Musk offset taxes on the exercise of about 2.1 million options.

The latest disposals bring total shares sold to 10.1 million since Musk asked Twitter users on November 6 whether he should offload 10 per cent of his stake.