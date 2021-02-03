Elon Musk's SpaceX to fly first civilian crew to space later this year

-
ALSO READ
SpaceX, NASA send 4 astronauts to space in milestone commercial flight
Elon Musk gets mixed coronavirus test results on the eve of crew launch
SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on international space station
In pictures: SpaceX Crew-1 mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Food for space: Radish adds to hope of human colonies on Mars, Moon
-
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies is planning the first all-civilian orbital spaceflight later this year, to be led by a technology entrepreneur who will be joined by three other people.
The flight is expected to launch in the fourth quarter, SpaceX and Jared Isaacman said in a statement on Monday. Isaacman, the founder and chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments, a payment processor, said he wants the planned multiday “Inspiration4” flight on SpaceX’s Dragon vehicle to inspire support for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The mission bolsters Musk’s efforts to make human spaceflight more common. SpaceX took a big leap last year with two astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA, and a third that’s planned for April. The company has also stepped up efforts to find commercial passengers, and already has plans to to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a trip around the moon in 2023 aboard its Starship spacecraft.
“This is an important milestone toward enabling access to space for everyone,” Musk said on a conference call with Isaacman.
The flight is planned to be “two to four days,” Musk said, telling Isaacman “if you want to stay up longer, that’s fine, too.” SpaceX plans to use the Dragon dubbed Resilience — which is currently attached to the International Space Station — for the private flight.
Shift4Payments plans to introduce the mission on February 7 with a 30-second ad during the first quarter of the Super Bowl. The flight is “a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars,” Isaacman said in the statement. He has committed to give $100 million to St. Jude and is attempting to raise $200 million or more. In addition to his own seat on the Dragon, Isaacman, 37, plans to donate three others. One will go to an ambassador for St. Jude, with another slated for a member of the public who can vie for a chance to join the flight. The fourth seat is earmarked for an entrepreneur who uses Isaacman’s Shift4Shop e-commerce platform. That person will be able to enter an online contest for the seat this month.
Last week, Houston-based Axiom Space Inc. announced the four-person crew for its first private space flight aboard SpaceX’s Dragon craft to the International Space Station. That mission in early 2022 will be led by a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut, joined by three private astronauts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU