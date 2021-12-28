Elon Musk satellites force China's space station to change course

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites
Elon Musk refutes claim that he tried to replace Cook as Apple CEO
Elon Musk's SpaceX acquires satellite startup Swarm Technologies
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
-
Beijing says it complained to the United Nations about near misses its space station allegedly had with SpaceX satellites, a sign that tensions are rising in the space race between China and the US.
Two satellites from the US company founded by Elon Musk came close to the station in July and October, forcing astronauts on board to take evasive action, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
The Chinese government told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the incident on December 3, Zhao said, adding the US wasn’t meeting its obligations under the Outer Space Treaty.
“The US, while talking about the concept of responsible outer space behavior, is in practice ignoring its obligations under the treaty,” Zhao said, remarking that the incidents endangered the station’s astronauts.
The space rivalry between the US and China has been heating up in recent years. Earlier this month a top Chinese scientist said his nation may be able to send astronauts to the moon for the first time by 2030. Those comments came just weeks after President Joe Biden’s top space official set out a similar timetable for new American lunar exploration, setting up the possibility of dueling missions between two of the world’s best-financed space powers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU