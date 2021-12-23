Elon Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; Tesla being probed

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new probe into a feature that could allow drivers to play video games on a dashboard screen while the vehicle is moving.

It will “evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios,” the agency said. The day also saw CEO saying he had sold “enough stock” to reach his plan to sell 10 per cent of his shares in the world’s most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday.

The billionaire, who moved the company’s headquarters from to Texas this month after his personal move, also slammed for “overtaxation” and “overregulation.”