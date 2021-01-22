Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk moves to Texas, likens California to an overconfident sports team
Elon Musk promises $100-mn prize for best carbon capture tech: Know details
Wikipedia locks Elon Musk's page after he asks Twitterati to 'trash' him
'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry
With net worth of $209.3 bn, Musk debates how to give away record fortune
-
Elon Musk said he plans to donate $100 million toward a prize for the best carbon capture technology, weeks after he became the world’s richest person.
Musk made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, his preferred medium of communication, and said details would come next week.
The Tesla Inc. co-founder’s net worth surged in the past year, boosting him past Jeff Bezos, as the carmaker delivered consistent profits, attracted legions of retail investors and earned inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.
The South African-born entreprenuer is now worth $201.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
One of his first reactions on becoming the wealthiest human -- after an initial shrug -- was to solicit advice on how to give it away.
Musk, 49, is a philanthropy neophyte compared with those he just leapfrogged on the Bloomberg ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.
Despite signing the Giving Pledge, Musk has done relatively little publicly in the way of charity. He’s donated more than $257 million to the Musk Foundation -- equivalent to about 0.1% of his current net worth -- which in turn distributed $65 million between 2016 and 2018 to about 200 nonprofits, according to an analysis by Quartz.
By turning to social media to solicit input on philanthropy, Musk is following in the path of Bezos, who asked his followers on Twitter for suggestions on charitable giving in 2017.
Musk’s focus on carbon capture is in line with his other business interests, which largely focus on technological solutions to urgent environmental problems.
Read more: Carbon Capture, the Vacuum Cleaner the Climate Needs: QuickTake
Carbon capture and storage is a mix of different technologies, which all share one goal: trapping carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that’s warming the planet, and stopping it from being dumped in the atmosphere. It can be installed to capture emissions from power plants, industry or even directly from the air.
There are about two dozen large scale plants around the world, which can capture about 40 million metric tons of CO2 each year--about 0.1% of the global annual total.
Musk has indicated that the reason he’s accumulating wealth is to give it away, or at least redirect it to his passion projects, namely, space exploration. “It’s going to take a lot of resources to build a city on Mars,” he told German publisher Axel Springer. “I want to be able to contribute as much as possible.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU