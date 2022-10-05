JUST IN
Dollar steadies as investors heed hawkish reminder from New Zealand
Emerging mkts close to completing current bear-market cycle: Morgan Stanley
Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to strengthen bilateral trade cooperation
US' gross national debt surpasses $31 trillion as new fiscal year begins
OPEC+ considers output-limit cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day
Credit Suisse's scandals, challenges: Spies, lies, and money laundering
Top US regulators say cryptocurrency poses financial stability risks
Growth stocks lift Nasdaq 3% as Treasury yields ease; Dow surges 700 pts
Credit Suisse in market spotlight despite moves to calm concerns
S&P 500, Dow jump over 2% to kick-start fourth quarter; Tesla down
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks EU for 30 million Euro humanitarian aid
Business Standard

Emerging mkts close to completing current bear-market cycle: Morgan Stanley

It's highly likely these markets are bottoming amid "abundant" signs of capitulation, the investment bank's strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note

Topics
Emerging markets | Morgan Stanley | Asian stocks

Abhishek Vishnoi | Bloomberg 

Morgan Stanely

After a long stretch of steep losses, emerging and Asian stocks are close to completing their current bear-market cycle, Morgan Stanley said.

It’s highly likely these markets are bottoming amid “abundant” signs of capitulation, the investment bank’s strategists including Jonathan Garner wrote in note Tuesday, adding that they are shifting recommendations on emerging-market and Asia excluding Japan stocks to overweight from equal weight.

The reassessment from Garner, who correctly predicted deepening routs in emerging and China markets earlier this year, came just as EM stocks have had a longest losing run from its recent peak in February last year amid a surging dollar and China’s stringent Covid restrictions. The broker expects the MSCI EM benchmark, which has fallen 26% this year, to rally about 12% from now till June.

Chart




“A lot of wood has been chopped” and “it’s time to plant saplings for next cycle,” Garner and his colleagues wrote. Investors should “rotate towards proven early-cycle beneficiaries,” they added, also upgrading Korea, Taiwan, the semiconductor and tech hardware sectors to overweight.

A framework of 10 signposts that Morgan Stanley uses to identify market inflection points now indicates a high probability for a trough to form for EM and Asian stocks, signaling a “compelling” buying opportunity, according to the note.

Morgan Stanley said South Korea and Taiwan are “highest conviction opportunities into a new cycle” as both markets have substantially underperformed this year and a turning point in the semiconductor inventory cycle is near.

In seperate reports, the investment bank also upgraded stocks including Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc., Apple Inc. supplier LG Display Co. and its Taiwanese rival AUO Corp. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is among its top picks. Asia chip stocks rallied on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley lowered its views on some of this year’s outperformers, downgrading India to underweight and moving Indonesia and Singapore to equal weight.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Emerging markets

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 11:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.