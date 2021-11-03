Environmentalists consider suing US govt for southern California oil spill

-
ALSO READ
'Code red': United Nations scientists warn of worsening global warming
Bill Clinton in hospital for non-Covid-related infection but 'on the mend'
Climate explained: Why is Arctic warming faster than rest of the world?
Global average temp rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 20 years: UN report
Clinton 'doing fine' and will be out of hospital soon, says hospital
-
An Arizona-based environment group filed a notice to U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), showing its intent to sue the federal government for its miscoundct in office causing the oil spill incident in southern California in October.
In the 11-page notice letter, the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) accuses the Secretary of the Interior and BOEM of violations of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), Xinhua news agency reported.
The BOEM illegally allows Platform Elly and other offshore oil production in the Beta oilfield to operate under outdated drilling plans written in the 1970s and '80s instead of reviewing and requiring revision of the plans as the age of the infrastructure and other changes had been over forty years old, the letter said.
"The oil industry is drilling and spilling off California's coast under plans written when Carter and Reagan were in the White House and floppy disks were high tech," said Kristen Monsell, Legal Director of the center's oceans program.
"These incredibly outdated documents highlight the federal government's reckless, contemptible refusal to protect our beaches, wildlife and communities from offshore drilling pollution. Retro is not a good look for those ominous oil platforms, which should be shut down entirely," she added in a statement.
The group's notice came a month after the Houston-based Amplify Energy pipeline leaked at least 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off the coast of southern California, closing miles of beaches and fisheries, killing and injuring birds and other wildlife.
The notice letter is a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit under the 60-day notice requirement of the citizen suit provision of OCSLA, the CBD said, noting that since the BOEM did not take action to remedy the violations detailed in this letter, the center hereby provided notice of its intent to seek a judicial remedy.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU